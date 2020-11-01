Michael N. Meisner
Hillsdale -
Michael N. Meisner, 73, of Hillsdale, NJ, passed away on October 31st after a courageous battle with cancer.
Loving husband of 40 years to Phyllis (nee Gray). Proud father to children, Alanna and Joshua. Devoted son to parents, Gene and the late Samuel Meisner, and son-in-law to the late Evelyn and Harold Gray. Dear brother to Paulette (Sammy) Waiser. Caring brother-in-law to the late Lawrence (Shari) Gray and Geri Perkal. Cherished uncle to niece and nephews, Melissa (David), Justin (Emily), Matthew (Laura), Keith (Amanda), Mitch (Amy) and Marcus (Carrie).
Donations can be made in Michael's memory to The Mount Sinai - IBD Center (giving.mountsinai.org
) or Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (giving.mskcc.org
).
Private services are arranged through Gutterman and Musicant.