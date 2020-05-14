Michael P. Barton
Bergenfield - Michael P. Barton of Bergenfield passed away on May 13, 2020. Devoted husband of the late Rose Barton. Beloved father of Mary Schweizer and her husband Robert, Michael P. Barton Jr and his wife Karen, Margaret Butler and her husband Michael, Thomas Barton, and the late James Barton. Loving brother of Mary O'Donnell, Joan Henneberry, and the late Patrick Barton. Cherished grandfather of Heather, Jaclyn, Michael Eugene, Michael James, Eileen, Kerry, Brendan, Emma, and Lauren and great grandfather of James Robert. Michael retired as Chief Stationary Engineer of Lincoln Hospital; NYC Health and Hospitals. Michael was a member of St John's Council #1345 Knights of Columbus, the Stationary Engineers IUOE #30 NYC, and the Bergen Irish Association. Arrangements are private. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association alz.org. Send a lasting condolence at riewertsmemorialhome.com
Bergenfield - Michael P. Barton of Bergenfield passed away on May 13, 2020. Devoted husband of the late Rose Barton. Beloved father of Mary Schweizer and her husband Robert, Michael P. Barton Jr and his wife Karen, Margaret Butler and her husband Michael, Thomas Barton, and the late James Barton. Loving brother of Mary O'Donnell, Joan Henneberry, and the late Patrick Barton. Cherished grandfather of Heather, Jaclyn, Michael Eugene, Michael James, Eileen, Kerry, Brendan, Emma, and Lauren and great grandfather of James Robert. Michael retired as Chief Stationary Engineer of Lincoln Hospital; NYC Health and Hospitals. Michael was a member of St John's Council #1345 Knights of Columbus, the Stationary Engineers IUOE #30 NYC, and the Bergen Irish Association. Arrangements are private. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association alz.org. Send a lasting condolence at riewertsmemorialhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from May 14 to May 15, 2020.