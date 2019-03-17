Services
Pequannock - Michael P. Donatacci, 68, of Pequannock, passed away on March 11, 2019. Michael grew up in Hoboken and was a longtime resident of Pequannock before recently moving to Pompton Lakes.

Michael is survived by his daughter, Alyssa King and her husband Gregory; his son, Ryan Donatacci and his girlfriend Annie Hajek; his brother, Thomas Donatacci and his wife Barbara; his nephew Mark Donatacci; his niece Victoria; and his granddaughter, Isabella King.

Funeral services were private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Michael's memory to the International OCD Foundation would be greatly appreciated by his family.
