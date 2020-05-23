Michael Patrick Bourgeais
Moonachie - Michael Patrick Bourgeais, of Moonachie, passed away on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at the age of 45 years. Cremation is private. A celebration of Michael's life will be planned at a later date. Vorheesingwersen.com
Published in The Record/Herald News from May 23 to May 24, 2020.