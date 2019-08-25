|
Michael Paul Pedone
New Milford - Michael Paul Pedone, 81, of New Milford, peacefully passed away on August 16, 2019. Left to mourn his passing are his four children: daughter Mary Elizabeth Pedone, daughter Lisa Woznicki and her husband John, son Michael Pedone, and son Joseph Bryan Pedone and his wife Mary Claire. Michael was the caring grandfather to Peter, Chloe, Michael, Allie Rose, Isabella, Ashley, and Joseph. Michael is also survived by his sister Marie Scarafile, niece Donna Dugan and nephew Freddy Turco. Michael was a graduate of St. Peter's Prep and St. John's University. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Cremation will be private. Arrangements were done through Feeney Funeral Home, Ridgewood.