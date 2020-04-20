Services
Shook Funeral Home - Clifton
639 Van Houten Avenue
Clifton, NJ 07013
973-471-9620
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Pelenskij
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Pelenskij

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael Pelenskij Obituary
Michael Pelenskij

Clifton - Michael Pelenskij 84, a life long resident of Clifton, passed away on April 19th after a hard fought battle with leukemia.

He immigrated from Ukraine after WWII in 1947 with his parents Walter and Natalie, and his sister Vera (Ercolino), who all predeceased him. He started working at the Van Houten Bakery as a baker and then at Nabisco in Fair Lawn for 30 years, retiring in 1997.

He is survived by his wife Evelyn (nee Kushner) of nearly 62 years, his son and daughter in law, Michael and Mary Pelenskij of Cedar Grove, his daughter and son in law Lisa and David Duffy of Clifton, and his four grandchildren Kristen, Nicholas, Annie and Joseph.

Family was most important to him, attending most if not all of his children's and grandchildren's school or sporting events. He proudly attended all four of his grandchildren's college graduations. Michael enjoyed spending time at his second home near Shamokin, Pa. He steadfastly maintained his Ukrainian traditions and was a parishioner of St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Church in Passaic. He was very proud of his American citizenship and made sure he voted in every election. Funeral Services are private under the direction of the Shook Funeral Home, 639 Van Houten Ave., Clifton. Entombment was at East Ridgelawn Cemetery, Clifton.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -