Michael Pelenskij
Clifton - Michael Pelenskij 84, a life long resident of Clifton, passed away on April 19th after a hard fought battle with leukemia.
He immigrated from Ukraine after WWII in 1947 with his parents Walter and Natalie, and his sister Vera (Ercolino), who all predeceased him. He started working at the Van Houten Bakery as a baker and then at Nabisco in Fair Lawn for 30 years, retiring in 1997.
He is survived by his wife Evelyn (nee Kushner) of nearly 62 years, his son and daughter in law, Michael and Mary Pelenskij of Cedar Grove, his daughter and son in law Lisa and David Duffy of Clifton, and his four grandchildren Kristen, Nicholas, Annie and Joseph.
Family was most important to him, attending most if not all of his children's and grandchildren's school or sporting events. He proudly attended all four of his grandchildren's college graduations. Michael enjoyed spending time at his second home near Shamokin, Pa. He steadfastly maintained his Ukrainian traditions and was a parishioner of St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Church in Passaic. He was very proud of his American citizenship and made sure he voted in every election. Funeral Services are private under the direction of the Shook Funeral Home, 639 Van Houten Ave., Clifton. Entombment was at East Ridgelawn Cemetery, Clifton.