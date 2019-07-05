Services
Shook Funeral Home - Clifton
639 Van Houten Avenue
Clifton, NJ 07013
973-471-9620
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
9:00 AM
Funeral
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Resources
Michael Peter LaCorte

Clifton - Michael Peter LaCorte, 85, of Clifton, passed away on June 30, 2019. Born and raised in Clifton, Michael was a proud US Navy Veteran, and the owner and operator of Mike LaCorte Realty, Clifton.

Beloved husband of the late Eleanor (Cicchino) who passed away in 2009. Devoted father of Reneé Thompson and her husband Keith of Pennsburg, PA, and Gina Yarrish and her husband Thaddeus "Ted", Jr. of Kingsley, PA. Loving grandfather of Jaclyn, and Michelle Thompson, Justin Yarrish and his wife Lisa, Thaddeus Yarrish, III., Michael Yarrish and his wife Cheyenne, and Melissa Wallis and her husband Josh. Cherished great grandfather of Jonathan, Hailey, Jackson, and Freyja Yarrish, and Charlotte Thompson. Dear brother of Charles LaCorte, Jr. and his wife Janet of FL, and Josephine Swan of PA. Brother In Law of Teresa Kobre and her husband Dave, and Carol Sapienza.

Funeral Monday 9AM at the Shook Funeral Home, 639 Van Houten Ave., Clifton, and 10AM at St. John Kanty RC Church, Clifton. Interment, Crest Haven Memorial Park, Clifton. Visiting Sunday 2-4 & 6-8 PM at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations made to the Athenia Veterans Post, 147 Huron Ave., Clifton, in memory of Michael, would be greatly appreciated. www.ShookFH.com
