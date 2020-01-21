|
|
Michael Ricciardone
Emerson - RICCIARDONE, Michael, 84, of Emerson, NJ, formerly of Hackensack, NJ, passed away Monday, January 20th, 2020. Michael is survived by his dear children Michael Jr., Thomas and Jeananne Marrone and her husband Frank; his grandchildren Michael III, Christopher, Drew, Annie, Frankie and Joey. He is predeceased by his beloved wife Jean as well as his siblings Mary Ferraro and Joseph. Michael worked for many years as a procurement specialist for Singer-Kearfott Guidance Systems. He was an avid lifelong runner and will be missed dearly running through the streets of Emerson. Michael was a a veteran of the Korean War, was involved at St. Joseph's R.C. Church as a eucharistic minister and helped organize the Cursillo retreats as well as many other religious ministries. The family will receive guests at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Rd., Westwood, NJ on Thursday, January 23rd from 2-4 & 7-9PM. A Mass celebrating Michael's life and faith will be held at St. Joseph's R.C. Church in Oradell, NJ on Friday, January 24th at 10AM. The family will gather at the funeral home before mass at 9AM. Entombment at St. Joseph Cemetery in Hackensack, NJ to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Michael's name to the , Stjude.org/donate. Becker-Funeralhome.com