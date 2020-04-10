|
|
Michael Rooney
Beach Haven - Michael (Mickey) Rooney, 84 of Beach Haven, NJ, formerly of Hackensack, passed away peacefully on April 2, 2020.
Michael was in the Navy attached to the Marine Corp. and served honorably as a medic in the Korean War. He was Head Chef at Manny's Restaurant in Moonachie where he was employed for over 35 years. Michael was a member of VFW Post 3729, Long Beach Island.
He is survived by his daughter, Michelle Gramlich, his two sons Alan and Marc, his beloved companion of 30 years, Mary Ann Hovan and her sons, Robert, Joseph and Christopher. He is the beloved grandfather of Jake, Victoria, Michael, Kate, Ashlyn and Morgan.
Michael is predeceased by his parents Patrick and Marie (nee nowski) Rooney, and his brother Wallace.
Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions, there will be a private family visitation and entombment at Holy Cross Chapel Mausoleum, North Arlington. A Celebration of Life will follow at a later date.
Donations in Michael's memory may be made to Deborah Heart and Lung Center, 200 Trenton Road, Browns Mills, NJ 08015, www.deborahfoundation.org/donate.