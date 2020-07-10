1/
Michael Roy Hanak
Michael Roy Hanak

Berkeley Twsp. - Michael Roy Hanak, 60, of Holiday City Carefree section of Berkeley Twsp., NJ died on Sunday July 5, 2020 at his home. Michael was born in Teaneck, NJ and lived in Concord, NH before moving to Berkeley Twsp., NJ in 2013. He proudly served his country in the US Coast Guard. Michael was an Electrician for Mid State Heating and Cooling in Howell, NJ.

Michael is predeceased by his father Rudolph Hanak in 1998.

Surviving is his mother Joan Hanak of Berkeley Twsp., NJ and his siblings Susan Stapel, Wendy Hanak and Jon Hanak.

The arrangements are under the direction of the Timothy E. Ryan Home for Funerals 145 St. Catherine Blvd. Toms River, NJ. Committal will be private. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.ryanfuneralhome.com.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Jul. 10 to Jul. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
