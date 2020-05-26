Michael Russell Gluckman
Michael Russell Gluckman, son of Irving and Susan Gluckman, 48, of Dumont passed away in the early morning hours of May 26, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife Jenifer, and his two sons Matthew Dennis and Alex Russell. Michael was a very involved man who served the town of Dumont as a member of the Board of Education for 7 years. He also coached various recreational sports teams in town. Outside of public life Michael was a passionate Atlanta Braves fan. There is no way he would miss a game. When he was not watching a ballgame he could be found on the golf course trying to work on his short game. When he was stuck in the house music would fill the rooms constantly. While he had a very diverse taste in music, Rush and the Allman Brothers Band were undoubtedly his favorites. While he was an involved and hardworking man nothing was more important than his family. His wife and sons were everything to him, and we hope to preserve his memory and continue to share everything that made Michael an amazing husband, father, and friend.
All services are private. As an expression of sympathy, donations may be made in Michael's memory to www.whyhunger.org. Arrangements Frech-McKnight Funeral Home, Dumont, NJ.
Published in The Record/Herald News from May 26 to May 27, 2020.