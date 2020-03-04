Services
Ippolito-Stellato Funeral Homes, Inc.
425 Ridge Road
Lyndhurst, NJ 07071
(201) 438-4664
Calling hours
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ippolito-Stellato Funeral Homes, Inc.
425 Ridge Road
Lyndhurst, NJ 07071
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
9:00 AM
Ippolito-Stellato Funeral Homes, Inc.
425 Ridge Road
Lyndhurst, NJ 07071
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Michael's R.C. Church
Michael Silecchia Obituary
Michael Silecchia

Lyndhurst - Silecchia, Michael, 90, of Lyndhurst, New Jersey, passed away on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Rose (nee Gigante) Silecchia. Loving father of Denise Silecchia & son-in-law Michael Allen. Cherished grandfather of Jordan Green. Dear brother of Mary Palazzo & her husband Vito, Vicky Young & her late husband Charlie, and Joseph Silecchia & his wife Sandy. Devoted nephew of Jenny Cali. Also survived by many nieces & nephews. Mr. Silecchia was born in Hoboken where he worked for the Howell Brothers Furniture Company before enlisting in the Navy. He was a Korean War veteran serving from 1951-1955. He was a Bulk Technician at the Hoboken USPS for 25 years before retiring and becoming a salesman for Radio Shack in Lyndhurst. Funeral Friday 9 AM from the Ippolito-Stellato Funeral Home, 425 Ridge Road, Lyndhurst. Funeral Mass 10 AM St. Michael's R.C. Church. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. Friends will be received Thursday 4-8 PM. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Hospice of New Jersey, 400 Broadacres Drive, Bloomfield NJ 07003. Send condolences to stellatofuneralhomes.com.
