Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Riewerts Memorial Home, Inc.
187 South Washington Avenue
Bergenfield, NJ 07621-2987
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Riewerts Memorial Home, Inc.
187 South Washington Avenue
Bergenfield, NJ 07621-2987
Funeral service
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
8:30 PM
Riewerts Memorial Home, Inc.
187 South Washington Avenue
Bergenfield, NJ 07621-2987
Michael Sonderland

Bergenfield - Michael Sonderland, 58, of Bergenfield passed away on March 31, 2019. Born in Weehawken he was a Salesperson for Kuiken Bros. in Emerson. Michael was a great guy, an avid Yankees fan and loved his dogs, Louie and Penny. Wonderful husband of Maureen Meyer. Beloved step-father of Michael Goldmetzer. Cherished son of Eileen and the late Arthur Charles Sonderland. Dear brother of Susan Gillies and the late Sharon Sonderland. Loving uncle of A.J. McKay, Jennifer, Jessica, Christine and Tim Gillies, Joseph and Michelle Meyer and Danny Neville. Visiting at Riewerts Memorial Home, 187 So. Washington Ave., Bergenfield on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 from 2-4 and 7-9 PM with a funeral service at 8:30 PM. Cremation will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to North Shore Animal League, 25 Davis Ave, Port Washington, NY 11050. Send a lasting condolence at riewertsmemorialhome.com
