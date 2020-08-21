Michael T. Contreni
59, of Paterson passed away on August 15, 2020. He is predeceased by his mother Caroline Alkema. He is survived by his father Bernard Contreni of Saddle Brook and is the beloved brother of David Contreni of Hackensack, Caroline Magda of Keyport, John Contreni of Suffern NY, Cathy Cullen of Woodland Park, Rich Manzi of Greensboro N.C., Cindy Lisa of Howell, Corene Contreni of Media PA, and Janene Haberl of West Chester, PA, in addition to his children, Michael T Contreni Jr. of Greenville N.C., Jillian Sokso of Newberg OR, and Sophia Contreni Vernon NJ. Michael was blessed with 5 grandchildren, Evelynn, Addyson, Gianna, Paloma, and Braeden, and will be greatly missed by his many nieces and nephews. Michael proudly served his country as a US Marine. In recent years he could be found helping feed the hungry at The Community Kitchen at Eva's Village in Paterson when not working as a handyman. Kindly consider donating to help feed the hungry in Michael's memory to Eva's Village, 393 Main Street, Paterson, NJ 07501. All services were private through Santangelo Funeral Home, Woodland Park