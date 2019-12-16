Services
Michael T. Festa

Michael T. Festa Obituary
Michael T. Festa

Hasbrouck Heights - Michael T. Festa 87, of Hasbrouck Heights passed away on Sunday, December 15, 2019. Born in Bronx, NY to the late Mollie and Paul Festa, Sr. Michael was a Navy veteran of the Korean War. He was a diesel mechanic for Atlantic Detroit Diesel Allison Inc. in Lodi where he worked for over thirty years and a member of the Operating Engineers Union. He was also a member of the Aviation Hall of Fame in Teterboro. Beloved husband of Joan (nee Pollaro) Festa. Devoted father of Michael Festa and his wife Nancy, Cynthia Archer and her husband Brian, Elena Cobleigh and her husband Robert and Paul Festa and his wife Nayla. Dear brother of the late Paul Festa, Jr. and his wife Margie. Loving grandfather of Sean, Timothy, Jillian, Julia, Eric, John and Dominic. Funeral Liturgy from Corpus Christi R.C. Church 260 Boulevard Hasbrouck Heights on Friday, December 20th at 11 AM. (All to meet at church). Private cremation will follow. Visitation Thursday, December 19th from 5-8 PM at Costa Memorial Home Boulevard and Central Ave. Hasbrouck Heights. CostaMemorialHome.com
