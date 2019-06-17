Services
Patti & Mikatarian Funeral Directors
327 Main Street
Fort Lee, NJ 07024
(201) 944-0100
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Patti & Mikatarian Funeral Directors
327 Main Street
Fort Lee, NJ 07024
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Madonna R. C. Church On The Hill
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Hozer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael T. Hozer


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Michael T. Hozer Obituary
Michael T. Hozer

Brick - Hozer, Michael T. age 84, of Brick, formerly of Fort Lee & Cliffside Park, on June 16, 2019. He was born in Englewood, NJ and was a Jeweler for Napoli Jewelers, Cliffside Park, NJ. Beloved husband of Patricia nee; Napoli. Devoted father of Michelle Butler and her partner Steve Samuels and Michael A. Hozer and his wife Becky. Cherished grandfather of Hannah, Leah, EmmaLeigh, Michael V., and Grace. The family will receive their friends on Wednesday 3:00 - 7:00 at the Frank A. Patti and Kenneth Mikatarian Funeral Home 327 Main Street "opposite the Fort Lee Library". The funeral will leave Thursday at 10:30 AM for the celebration of his funeral mass in Madonna R. C. Church On The Hill at 11:00 AM. If so desired memorials may be made to the . For condolences, directions, or information call (201) 944-0100 or www.frankpatti.com
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now