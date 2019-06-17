|
Michael T. Hozer
Brick - Hozer, Michael T. age 84, of Brick, formerly of Fort Lee & Cliffside Park, on June 16, 2019. He was born in Englewood, NJ and was a Jeweler for Napoli Jewelers, Cliffside Park, NJ. Beloved husband of Patricia nee; Napoli. Devoted father of Michelle Butler and her partner Steve Samuels and Michael A. Hozer and his wife Becky. Cherished grandfather of Hannah, Leah, EmmaLeigh, Michael V., and Grace. The family will receive their friends on Wednesday 3:00 - 7:00 at the Frank A. Patti and Kenneth Mikatarian Funeral Home 327 Main Street "opposite the Fort Lee Library". The funeral will leave Thursday at 10:30 AM for the celebration of his funeral mass in Madonna R. C. Church On The Hill at 11:00 AM. If so desired memorials may be made to the . For condolences, directions, or information call (201) 944-0100 or www.frankpatti.com