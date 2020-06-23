Michael "Bosco" "Tom" Peyko, Sr.,
Lodi - Michael "Bosco" "Tom" Peyko, Sr., 93, of Lodi, passed away on June 23, 2020. Born and raised in Passaic, he settled in Lodi 57 years ago. Before retiring he was a machinist for Okonite Wire in Passaic for over 42 years and worked at Ray Saoud Farms in Saddle Brook for 21 years. He was Korean War Army Veteran, a member of the Garfield VFW 2867, Rosol-Dul American Legion Post 359 in Passaic, a member of the Lodi AARP, Lodi Senior Citizens Club and parishioner of St Joseph R.C. Church. Beloved husband of Marion (nee De Falco). Devoted father of Michele Lynch and husband John of Brick, Michael Peyko, Jr. and wife Patricia of Paramus and Marc A. Peyko and wife Melissa of Emerson. Loving grandfather of Jessica Lynch, John P. Lynch, Michael Peyko, III, Crista Peyko, Ella Peyko, Callie Peyko and Caden Peyko. Dear brother of the late Joseph Peyko and Rose De Nobile. There will be a Funeral Mass on Thursday 10:00 AM at St Joseph Church, Lodi followed by an interment at St. Mary's Cemetery, Saddle Brook. Arrangements by Santangelo Funeral Home, 300 Main St., Lodi. Directions/condolences www.santangelofuneralhome.com Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Church, 40 Spring St., Lodi, NJ 07644. Masks or face coverings must be worn.
Lodi - Michael "Bosco" "Tom" Peyko, Sr., 93, of Lodi, passed away on June 23, 2020. Born and raised in Passaic, he settled in Lodi 57 years ago. Before retiring he was a machinist for Okonite Wire in Passaic for over 42 years and worked at Ray Saoud Farms in Saddle Brook for 21 years. He was Korean War Army Veteran, a member of the Garfield VFW 2867, Rosol-Dul American Legion Post 359 in Passaic, a member of the Lodi AARP, Lodi Senior Citizens Club and parishioner of St Joseph R.C. Church. Beloved husband of Marion (nee De Falco). Devoted father of Michele Lynch and husband John of Brick, Michael Peyko, Jr. and wife Patricia of Paramus and Marc A. Peyko and wife Melissa of Emerson. Loving grandfather of Jessica Lynch, John P. Lynch, Michael Peyko, III, Crista Peyko, Ella Peyko, Callie Peyko and Caden Peyko. Dear brother of the late Joseph Peyko and Rose De Nobile. There will be a Funeral Mass on Thursday 10:00 AM at St Joseph Church, Lodi followed by an interment at St. Mary's Cemetery, Saddle Brook. Arrangements by Santangelo Funeral Home, 300 Main St., Lodi. Directions/condolences www.santangelofuneralhome.com Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Church, 40 Spring St., Lodi, NJ 07644. Masks or face coverings must be worn.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.