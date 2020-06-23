Michael "Tom" "Bosco" Peyko Sr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael "Bosco" "Tom" Peyko, Sr.,

Lodi - Michael "Bosco" "Tom" Peyko, Sr., 93, of Lodi, passed away on June 23, 2020. Born and raised in Passaic, he settled in Lodi 57 years ago. Before retiring he was a machinist for Okonite Wire in Passaic for over 42 years and worked at Ray Saoud Farms in Saddle Brook for 21 years. He was Korean War Army Veteran, a member of the Garfield VFW 2867, Rosol-Dul American Legion Post 359 in Passaic, a member of the Lodi AARP, Lodi Senior Citizens Club and parishioner of St Joseph R.C. Church. Beloved husband of Marion (nee De Falco). Devoted father of Michele Lynch and husband John of Brick, Michael Peyko, Jr. and wife Patricia of Paramus and Marc A. Peyko and wife Melissa of Emerson. Loving grandfather of Jessica Lynch, John P. Lynch, Michael Peyko, III, Crista Peyko, Ella Peyko, Callie Peyko and Caden Peyko. Dear brother of the late Joseph Peyko and Rose De Nobile. There will be a Funeral Mass on Thursday 10:00 AM at St Joseph Church, Lodi followed by an interment at St. Mary's Cemetery, Saddle Brook. Arrangements by Santangelo Funeral Home, 300 Main St., Lodi. Directions/condolences www.santangelofuneralhome.com Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Church, 40 Spring St., Lodi, NJ 07644. Masks or face coverings must be worn.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
25
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St Joseph Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
SANTANGELO FUNERAL HOME - Lodi
300 North Main Street
Lodi, NJ 07644
(973) 779-2386
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved