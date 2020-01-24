Services
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
(201) 664-0292
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
10:30 AM
Church of the Assumption
Emerson, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Torre
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Torre

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael Torre Obituary
Michael Torre

Emerson - Michael Torre, 78, of Emerson, NJ, passed away on Friday, January 24, 2020. Beloved husband of Mary Ann Torre. Devoted father of Michael Torre and his wife Angelic, Donna Caruso and her husband James, John Torre and his wife Erin. He is also survived by six loving grandchildren. The family will receive their relatives and friends at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Road, Westwood, NJ on Sunday, January 26 from 1-5PM. The Funeral Mass celebrating Michael's life and faith will be held at Church of the Assumption, Emerson, NJ on Monday, January 27 at 10:30AM. Entombment will follow at Maryrest Cemetery, Mahwah, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Michael's name to .

Becker-funeral.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -