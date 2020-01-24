|
|
Michael Torre
Emerson - Michael Torre, 78, of Emerson, NJ, passed away on Friday, January 24, 2020. Beloved husband of Mary Ann Torre. Devoted father of Michael Torre and his wife Angelic, Donna Caruso and her husband James, John Torre and his wife Erin. He is also survived by six loving grandchildren. The family will receive their relatives and friends at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Road, Westwood, NJ on Sunday, January 26 from 1-5PM. The Funeral Mass celebrating Michael's life and faith will be held at Church of the Assumption, Emerson, NJ on Monday, January 27 at 10:30AM. Entombment will follow at Maryrest Cemetery, Mahwah, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Michael's name to .
