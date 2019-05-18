|
Michael V. DeFlumeri
Bloomingdale - Michael V. DeFlumeri, 70, passed away on Thursday, May 16, 2019. For the past 45 years he resided in Bloomingdale, NJ. Michael was a painter by trade, an avid hunter and an accomplished boxer throughout his life. Beloved father of Christina Waschmann and husband Richard, Dina Lotz and husband Russell and David Kotek. Brother of Anthony DeFlumeri and his wife Marsha. Grandfather of Travis, Dustin and his wife Alli, Lucas, Gianni, Gavin, Talan and Raven. Great-grandfather of, Antalya. Loving partner of Patricia Levee. Visitation, Monday, May 20, 12-2 and 4-6 PM with a funeral service at 5:30 PM at Richards Funeral Home, 4 Newark Pompton Turnpike, Riverdale. Final disposition is private. www.richardsfuneralhome.com