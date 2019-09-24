|
Michael Visentini
Washington Township - Michael Visentini, 93, of Washington Township, on September 21, 2019. Born in Molfetta, Italy he came to the United States in 1952 residing in Greenwich Village and Lodi before settling in Washington Township. He owned Tom's Grocery in Lodi before opening Visentini Bros. in Lodi on September 21, 1977 with his brother John. Beloved husband of the late Mildred "Millie" Visentini (nee Notarfrancesco). Devoted father of Angela Visentini of Emerson and Mauro Visentini of Washington Township. Loving grandfather of five and great-grandfather of one. Dear brother of John Visentini and wife Ottavia, Mauro Visentini and Tina, and six deceased brothers and sisters. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral on Wednesday 7:30 AM at Santangelo Funeral Home, 300 Main St., Lodi then to St. John the Baptist R.C. Church in Hillsdale for a 9:00 AM Funeral Mass. Entombment at Garden of Memories, Washington Township. Visitation Tuesday 2-4 & 7-9 PM. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Directions/Condolences at www.santangelofuneralhome.com