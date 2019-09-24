Services
SANTANGELO FUNERAL HOME - Lodi
300 North Main Street
Lodi, NJ 07644
(973) 779-2386
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
SANTANGELO FUNERAL HOME - Lodi
300 North Main Street
Lodi, NJ 07644
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
SANTANGELO FUNERAL HOME - Lodi
300 North Main Street
Lodi, NJ 07644
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
7:30 AM
SANTANGELO FUNERAL HOME - Lodi
300 North Main Street
Lodi, NJ 07644
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
9:00 AM
St. John the Baptist R.C. Church
Hillsdale, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Visentini
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Visentini

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael Visentini Obituary
Michael Visentini

Washington Township - Michael Visentini, 93, of Washington Township, on September 21, 2019. Born in Molfetta, Italy he came to the United States in 1952 residing in Greenwich Village and Lodi before settling in Washington Township. He owned Tom's Grocery in Lodi before opening Visentini Bros. in Lodi on September 21, 1977 with his brother John. Beloved husband of the late Mildred "Millie" Visentini (nee Notarfrancesco). Devoted father of Angela Visentini of Emerson and Mauro Visentini of Washington Township. Loving grandfather of five and great-grandfather of one. Dear brother of John Visentini and wife Ottavia, Mauro Visentini and Tina, and six deceased brothers and sisters. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral on Wednesday 7:30 AM at Santangelo Funeral Home, 300 Main St., Lodi then to St. John the Baptist R.C. Church in Hillsdale for a 9:00 AM Funeral Mass. Entombment at Garden of Memories, Washington Township. Visitation Tuesday 2-4 & 7-9 PM. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Directions/Condolences at www.santangelofuneralhome.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now