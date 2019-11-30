|
|
Michael Wattley
Vernon Twp. - Michael Wattley, 57 years old, died unexpectedly at Christ Hospital, Jersey City, NJ on Wednesday, November 27, 2019. Born to James and Diane Wattley in Hoboken, NJ, he lived in Ringwood, NJ for many years, then in Jersey City, NJ for a year before moving to Vernon Twp., NJ 24 years ago.
Michael was a graduate of Rutgers University earning a BA in English and a BS in Computer Science. He worked as a programmer and most recently as the Director of Technology for Fulco, Inc. in Denville, NJ. Michael was a member of the Rutgers Alumni Association, a parishioner of St. Francis de Sales RC church, a member at The Gravity Vault Rock Climbing Facility in Hoboken, NJ, and took great joy in woodcarving attending the American Woodcarving School.
Michael was predeceased by his father, James Wattley, a sister, Maribeth Ligus (2015), and a brother in law, John Ferry (2015). He is the beloved husband for 25 years of Catherine Wattley (nee Magee) of Vernon Twp., NJ. Devoted father of Erin Wattley of East Hanover, NJ, and Peter and Sean Wattley at home. Dear brother of Regina Bernstein and her husband, Rick of Ringwood, NJ, Peter Wattley of Wantage Twp., NJ, Pamela Peschl and her husband, Dave of Ringwood, NJ, Kathy Popoloski and her husband, Mike of West Milford, NJ, and Joanna Ross and her husband, David of Ringwood, NJ. Loving son of Diane Wattley of Ringwood, NJ. Brother in law of Michael Ligus of Ringwood, NJ, Mary Kelly and her husband, Bob of Maplewood, NJ, Liz Doren and her husband, Joe of Warren, NJ, Peggy Magee of Berkeley Heights, NJ, Grace Boyle of Brooklyn, NY, Judy Atchley and her husband, Garth of Jersey City, NJ and Ellen Ferry of Oakhurst, NJ. Cherished by many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive their friends at Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home, 241 Route 94(1 Vanderhoof Court for GPS), Vernon, NJ on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 from 2-4 & 7-9 PM. Funeral from the funeral home on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at 9:00 AM. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Francis deSales RC Church, Vernon, NJ at 10:00 AM. Interment to follow at Glenwood Cemetery, Vernon Twp., NJ. Memorial gifts to the , 1 Union Street, Suite 301, Robbinsville, NJ 08691-4831 would be appreciated. Information and condolences can be found at www.fergusonvernonfuneralhome.com