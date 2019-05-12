|
Michele A. Bonavita
Carlstadt - Michele A. Bonavita (nee Christo), 75, of Carlstadt for 41 years, passed away on May 10, 2019. Prior to retiring in 1993, she was a Lunchroom Aide for seven years then became the Lunchroom Supervisor for three years at Washington School in Carlstadt. Michele enjoyed trips to Atlantic City and Disney and watching movies on tv. Beloved wife of the late Frank J. Bonavita. Loving mother of Lori Yadimarco and her husband Christopher and Frank M. Bonavita. Cherished grandmother of Sebastian and Alexzander. She is also survived by many dear friends. Funeral departing from the Kimak Funeral Home, 425 Broad Street, Carlstadt on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at 11:00 AM for a Funeral Mass in Corpus Christie Church, Hasbrouck Heights at 11:30 AM. Entombment Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington. Visitation Monday 4-8 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to , P.O. Box 98108, Washington D.C. 20090-8018 or call 1-888-557-7177.