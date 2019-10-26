Services
Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home
1313 Van Houten Ave.
Clifton, NJ 07013
(973) 546-2000
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home
1313 Van Houten Ave.
Clifton, NJ 07013
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
9:15 AM
Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home
1313 Van Houten Ave.
Clifton, NJ 07013
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Philip the Apostle R.C. Church
797 Valley Road
Clifton, NJ
Michele Ann Kovolesky


1951 - 2019
Michele Ann Kovolesky Obituary
Michele Ann Kovolesky

Clifton - Michele Ann Kovolesky (nee Sinko), 68 of Clifton passed away October 26, 2019 peacefully at home surrounded by her family, after a twenty year battle fighting Ovarian cancer. Michele was born in Paterson and moved to Clifton with her family in 1961 where she's resided ever since. She was a faithful parishioner of St. Philip the Apostle R.C. Church, and worked with Kallman Worldwide, Inc. of Waldwick where she enjoyed her position as a Senior Accounting Associate. During her free time, Michele enjoyed being with her family and doing activities with her two granddaughters. Most of all, she loved to take day trips down the shore to sit at the inlet and enjoy clam chowder with her husband, Art.

Michele was predeceased by her parents, John and Josephine (nee Hanchar) Sinko and her cherished older brother, John Sinko. She's survived by her loving family including her beloved husband, Arthur Kovolesky; her eldest daughter Melissa and husband Mark Thurston, and first granddaughter Emma Michele; her youngest daughter Lindsey and husband Craig Grieco, and second granddaughter Josephine Mabel; her sister-in-law Julie Sinko and her three nephews Jon, Marc, and Stephen Sinko. Lastly, the family dog Baxter, that never left her side.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, October 29th from 4:00pm to 8:00pm at Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home, 1313 Van Houten Avenue, Clifton. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, October 30th at 9:15am from the funeral home followed by a 10:00am Mass at St. Philip the Apostle R.C. Church, 797 Valley Road, Clifton. Private cremation to follow. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Please visit www.bizub.com for driving directions and online condolences.
