Michele (Fiore) Cyler, 60, of Passaic, passed away on April 9, 2020. Born in Newark, Michele lived most of her life in Passaic.Beloved mother of Jennifer Greaves, Geraldine, Terrence and Maurice Cyler. Cherished grandmother of Emily Perez, Damien Michaels, Ivan Mure, Lilith Magnani and William, Julian, Junior, Elijah, Isabella, Mariah, Terrence, Jr., and Mia Cyler. Dear sister of Debora Barto and Sharon Conhaus.Michele was the greatest mother & grandmother anyone could ask for, the best of a friend, and she will be dearly missed by all who knew her.Arrangements were private under the direction of Shook Funeral Home, Clifton. www.ShookFH.com