Michele (Fiore) Cyler
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Michele's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michele (Fiore) Cyler, 60, of Passaic, passed away on April 9, 2020. Born in Newark, Michele lived most of her life in Passaic.

Beloved mother of Jennifer Greaves, Geraldine, Terrence and Maurice Cyler. Cherished grandmother of Emily Perez, Damien Michaels, Ivan Mure, Lilith Magnani and William, Julian, Junior, Elijah, Isabella, Mariah, Terrence, Jr., and Mia Cyler. Dear sister of Debora Barto and Sharon Conhaus.

Michele was the greatest mother & grandmother anyone could ask for, the best of a friend, and she will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

Arrangements were private under the direction of Shook Funeral Home, Clifton. www.ShookFH.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from May 14 to May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Shook Funeral Home - Clifton
639 Van Houten Avenue
Clifton, NJ 07013
973-471-9620
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved