Michele E. Petersen
Maywood - Michele E. Petersen, of Maywood, passed away on February 24, 2020 at the age of 85.
She is survived by her loving daughters, Cynthia (Tim) and Carole. Cherished grandmother of Erin (Patrick) and Kelly (Mark). Great-grandmother of Noelle, Jackson, and Gabriel. Dear sister of Charles (Nancy) and Dorothy. She will be missed by many friend and family.
On Friday, February 28th at 11AM, there will be a graveside service at George Washington Memorial Park in Paramus, NJ.