Resources
More Obituaries for Michele Petersen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michele E. Petersen

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michele E. Petersen Obituary
Michele E. Petersen

Maywood - Michele E. Petersen, of Maywood, passed away on February 24, 2020 at the age of 85.

She is survived by her loving daughters, Cynthia (Tim) and Carole. Cherished grandmother of Erin (Patrick) and Kelly (Mark). Great-grandmother of Noelle, Jackson, and Gabriel. Dear sister of Charles (Nancy) and Dorothy. She will be missed by many friend and family.

On Friday, February 28th at 11AM, there will be a graveside service at George Washington Memorial Park in Paramus, NJ.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michele's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -