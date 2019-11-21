Resources
Mahwah - Michele Germaine Reickman (DiRossi), 73, of Mahwah, NJ passed away on Friday, November 15, 2019. Loving mother of daughters Desiree DiRossi and Darrele Dunbar as well as son in law, James Dunbar, all of Mahwah; adoring and devoted grandmother of Skylar Dunbar. Mimi was the oldest sister to Charline Dietz of Asheville, NC; Christian Reickman of Atlanta, Georgia; and Bart Reickman of Vernon, NJ. She is also survived by her uncle Frank Belinne of Sparks, NV and his children as well as numerous nieces and nephews, longtime friends and coworkers and ChocoCat.

In lieu of services, friends and family are encouraged to make a donation in Michele's memory to Tri-State Basset Hound Rescue. Her volunteer work helping dogs in need find their fur-ever homes brought her much joy. Donations can be made at www.tristatebassets.org.
