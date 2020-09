Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Michele's life story with friends and family

Share Michele's life story with friends and family

Michele Keller



Clifton - passed away September 8, 2020. Beloved wife of the late John C. Keller. Services were private. Arrangements by Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home, 1313 Van Houten Avenue, Clifton, NJ 07013.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store