SANTANGELO FUNERAL HOME - Lodi
300 North Main Street
Lodi, NJ 07644
(973) 779-2386
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
8:30 AM
SANTANGELO FUNERAL HOME - Lodi
300 North Main Street
Lodi, NJ 07644
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Joseph R.C. Church
Michele Maggiore Obituary
Michele Maggiore

Lodi - Michele Maggiore, 93, of Lodi, on June 7, 2019. Born in Bagheria, Sicily, he came to the United States in 1958 and lived in Garfield finally settling in Lodi. Before retiring he worked for Frapaul Construction in Saddle Brook and was a member the Heavy and General Construction Laborers Local 472 in Newark. He is predeceased by his parents Alberto and Giovanna Maggiore. Beloved husband of Rose (nee Quartucci). Devoted father of Johanna Maggiore of Lodi. Loving brother of Anna Corollo and husband Nino and the late Caterina (Ignazio) Campagna and Giacomo (Francesca) Maggiore. Dear brother-in-law of Grace Wesch and her late husband Dan. Cherished uncle of many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral on Tuesday 8:30 AM at Santangelo Funeral Home, 300 Main St., Lodi then to St. Joseph R.C. Church for a 9:30 AM Funeral Mass. Entombment St. Mary's Cemetery. Visitation Monday 2-4 & 7-9 PM. Directions/Condolences at www.santangelofuneralhome.com
