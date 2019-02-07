|
Michele "Mike" Mandarino
Little Falls - Michele "Mike" Mandarino passed away peacefully at home from this life after a 10 month warrior-like battle with cancer on February 6, 2019.
Born October 25, 1928 in Cerisano, prov. Coseza, Italy, Mike and his bride, Angie, immigrated to the US in July of 1955 and settled in Brooklyn, NY until their move to Little Falls in 1961, truly fulfilling the American dream. A skilled tailor, Mike began his career working in factories in the garment district in Manhattan while going to night school and attending the Fashion Institute of Technology. He eventually became head pattern maker for a dress design/ manufacturing company until his retirement.
Mike's greatest joy and pride was his family. He enjoyed all sports, but none with a passion like soccer…the real "football".
Mike was predeceased by his loving wife, Angie (2008), sister, Ermalinda (2018) and grandson, Joseph Cossetti (2011).
He is survived by daughters, Mary Pagliuco (Allen) and Linda Mandarino; his son, Perry Mandarino and his beloved grandchildren, Jessica, Michael, Emma, Billy and Mikey. He is also survived by his brother and sister in Italy along with many nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services will be 9:00 am Saturday from Bizub-Parker Funeral Home, 47 Main St., Little Falls and 9:30 am at Holy Angels RC Church, 465 Main St., Little Falls. Interment to follow at Holy Sepulchre Cem., Totowa. Visitation on Friday from 3-8 pm. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to , PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.