Michele Marie Desbiens
Michele Marie Desbiens

Desbiens, Michele Marie (nee: Pomper), age 82, of Harding, on Monday, May 11, 2020. Born and raised in Paterson, Michele had lived in Wayne and Hawthorne for many years. She worked as a Probation Officer for Passaic County. She had been a parishioner of St. Anthony R.C. Church in Hawthorne and was a member of the Serra Club of Paterson. Michele was the beloved wife of the late Arthur Desbiens (2015). Loving mother of Arthur Michael Desbiens and his wife Karen of California, Paul Desbiens and his wife Gerry of Harding, Gregory Desbiens of Oak Hill, VA and Douglas Desbiens and his wife Laurie of Naples, ME. Dear grandmother of Kristen and her fiancé Tim Ballard, Alexandra, Erin, Ryan, Alison, Shannon, Kevin, Justin and Caitlin. Dearest sister of the late Michael Pomper and Harold Pomper. Immediate funeral services will be private to the family with an interment at Laurel Grove Memorial Park, Totowa. Future funeral services will be announced at a later date. (www.browningforshay.com)




Published in The Record/Herald News from May 12 to May 13, 2020.
May 12, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
linda fuschino
