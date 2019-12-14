|
|
Michele Pisapia
February 22, 1930 - December 14, 1999
In Memoriam
You never said
I'm leaving
You never said
goodbye.
You were gone before we knew it,
And only God
knew why.
A million times we needed you,
A million times
we cried.
If love alone could have saved you,
You never would have died.
In life we loved you dearly,
In death we love you still.
In our hearts you hold a place,
That no one could ever fill.
It broke our hearts to lose you,
But you didn't go alone.
For part of us went with you,
The day God took you home.
Sei sempre nell nostre cuore,
Maria, Gianna, John, Angelica, Brianna, Mirella & Carl