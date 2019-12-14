Resources
Michele Pisapia

Michele Pisapia In Memoriam
Michele Pisapia

February 22, 1930 - December 14, 1999

In Memoriam

You never said

I'm leaving

You never said

goodbye.

You were gone before we knew it,

And only God

knew why.

A million times we needed you,

A million times

we cried.

If love alone could have saved you,

You never would have died.

In life we loved you dearly,

In death we love you still.

In our hearts you hold a place,

That no one could ever fill.

It broke our hearts to lose you,

But you didn't go alone.

For part of us went with you,

The day God took you home.



Sei sempre nell nostre cuore,

Maria, Gianna, John, Angelica, Brianna, Mirella & Carl
