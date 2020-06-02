Michele Rossi
Totowa - Michele Rossi age 83 of Totowa at rest in Wayne on June 2, 2020. Beloved husband of Anna (nee Bruno) Rossi of Totowa. Loving father of Concetta Sarlo and her husband Paul of Wood Ridge and Nicola Rossi and his wife Simmie of Totowa. Dear grandfather of Gabriella Rossi, Nicholas Rossi, Isabella Rossi, Anthony Sarlo and Michael Sarlo. Brother of Veilia Stampone of Rome, Italy, Giovanni Rossi of Fraine, Italy and the late Giuseppe Rossi. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Born in Fraine, Italy, he came to the United States on November 25, 1975 and lived in Paterson before moving to Totowa in 1988. He was a Coat Presser for Lido Fashion, Paterson, before retiring. Mr. Rossi was a parishioner of St. Gerard R.C. Church, Paterson and a member of the Frainese Society. Out of respect and concern for public health and safety and the current mandate for social distancing, all funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers donations to Preakness Hospital Auxiliary, Inc., Attention: Suzanne McEvoy, 305 Oldham Road, Wayne, NJ 07470 would be appreciated. For more information, go to www.festamemorial.com.




