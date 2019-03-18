|
Michele Rowek
Wayne - Michele Rowek, 66, of Wayne New Jersey passed away peacefully after a long struggle with cancer surrounded by her entire family on March 15, 2019. Michele graduated from Wayne Valley High School in 1970. While working full time, Michele earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from Montclair State University in 1985. Michele was employed as a contract administrator and negotiator with Singer Kearfott in New Jersey, Unisys Corporation in Falls Church, Virginia, and as a financial analyst with ShopRite of Oakland.
Michele is survived by her husband, Anthony Rowek of Wayne, her son Nicholas Rowek of Ferndale, Michigan, her mother Gloria Bsales of Wayne, her sisters Lisa & Gary Loffredo of Wayne, Robin & Ron Puchalski of Chandler, Arizona, Merry Bsales of Wayne, her brother Frank Bsales of Highland Lakes, New Jersey, and many aunts, uncles, nephews and nieces on both sides of the family. She is predeceased by her father, Michael Bsales, and her son, Anthony Rowek.
Michele was a loving, caring person with a deep inquisitive personality. No problem was ever too daunting for her to solve. She loved to cook and was equally as adept in the kitchen as she was in the office. Her meals for 2 or 40 were incredible and her Notre Dame Football Game Tailgates were memorable. A sister to more than family, she would go out of her way to help friends through hard times. Michele was devoted to caring for her mother through all hard times. Michele's had lists for everything including cooking and chores for her husband. Many are still sought by her siblings and friends.
Friends may visit with the family at the Vander May Wayne Colonial Funeral Home, 567 Ratzer Road, Wayne, New Jersey 07470 on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 from 2-4 & 7-9PM. Funeral Services will be held at 9:00 AM on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 from the funeral home, then to Our Lady of the Valley RC Church, Wayne, where a 10:00 AM Funeral Mass will be offered.
Donations in Michele's memory are appreciated to , Memorial Processing, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959, or to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center Office of Development, Attention: Emily Carter, PO Box 27106 New York, NY 10087.
