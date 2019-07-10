|
Michele T. Ring
Ridgefield Park - Michele T. Ring, 73, of Ridgefield Park died on Wednesday, July 4, 2019 at the Reformed Church Home in Old Bridge.
Born in Jersey City to the late Harry I. and Anne DiStefano, she has been a lifelong resident of Ridgefield Park. Michele enjoyed cooking, spending time with family and helping those in need. She was considered by all, a person that put others in front of herself.
Michele was a secretary at the Leonia Presbyterian Church for 20 years.
She is survived her husband Robert; a son Robert D. Ring his wife Michelle; her siblings Michael DiStefano his wife Susan, Joseph DiStefano his wife Sandy, Suzanne Mercer her husband Chester; two grandchildren Logan Aubrey.
A Funeral mass will be celebrated on Friday, July 12, 2019 at 10:30 AM at Our Lady of Lourdes RC Church 233 N Main St, Milltown. To send condolences please visit costello-runyon.com. Please make donations to the (heart.org) in her honor.