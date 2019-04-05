Services
Festa Memorial Funeral Home
111 Union Blvd.
Totowa , NJ 07512
(973) 790-8686
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Festa Memorial Funeral Home
111 Union Blvd.
Totowa , NJ 07512
Funeral
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
9:45 AM
Festa Memorial Funeral Home
111 Union Blvd.
Totowa , NJ 07512
Funeral Mass
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Anne's R.C.Church
Fair Lawn, NJ
Michele Terranova

Fair Lawn - Michele age 80 of Fair Lawn at rest in Fair Lawn on April 4, 2019. Beloved husband of Concetta (nee Inturrisi) Terranova. Loving father of Luigi Terranova and his wife Mina, Adriana Latina and her husband Carmelo and Paolo Terranova and his fiancee Valery Mikolajczak. Dear grandmother of Michael Jr., Vanessa, Kayla, Ivana, Paolo Jr., and Giuliana. Brother of Angelo Terranova and his wife Pina and Antonina Mazzarella. Brother-in-law of Josephine Inturrisi. Also survived by nieces and nephews. Born in Solarino, Sicily, Italy he came to the United States in 1965 and lived most of his life in Fair Lawn. He owned Terranova Roofing and Siding, Elmwood Park, for many years before retiring. He was a parishioner of St. Anne R.C. Church, Fair Lawn.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral from the Festa Memorial Funeral Home, 111 Union Blvd, Totowa, on Monday at 9:45 AM. Funeral Mass to follow at St. Anne's R.C.Church, Fair Lawn at 10:30 AM. Creamtion is private at the request of the family. Friends may visit Sunday 4:00 - 8:00 PM. For more information, go to www.festamemorial.com.
