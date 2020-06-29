Michelle Funt-Mitchell
Michelle Funt-Mitchell

Mahwah - 11/19/1969 - 6/25/2020

In Loving Memory of Michelle Funt- Mitchell, born at Paterson General on November, 19th 1969.

Raised by loving Parents Father Howard Funt, Husband of Susan Funt (Stockholm,NJ) and Mother Michele Funt, Partner of Mildred Hornacek (Waretown,NJ).

She was an Administrative Assistant, Gifted Hairstylist, and well respected AA Sponsor.

Survived by Daughter Christine Mitchell (Bergenfield,NJ). Son Jacob Mitchell (Bergenfield,NJ).

Grandchildren Madison and Mackenzie (Bergenfield,NJ). Brother Jason Funt and his Wife Melanie Funt (Dumont,NJ). Nephew Jason Michael Funt (Dumont,NJ). Uncle Bruce Funt (Fairlawn,NJ)

Uncle Mark Fuduli (Oakland,NJ). Cousins Matthew Funt (Fairlawn,NJ) and Amanda Fuduli (Oakland,NJ).

The late Aunt Dulce Funt (Fairlawn,NJ). The Late Aunt Francis Fuduli (Oakland,NJ)

Michelle Loved her Family and Friends, adored her Grandchildren, and cherished her dog Snowflake. Michelle was a free spirit who loved life and everything it had to offer.

She will be truly missed, but will always remain in the hearts of those she leaves behind.

Rest In Peace.

Services are at Riewerts Funeral Home in Bergenfield on 7/02/2020 at 2pm to 4pm and 7pm to 9pm.

(In regards to flower donations, Michelle would have appreciated donations to her AA support group instead. You can donate via Venmo: @Hoho-Treasurer )




Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Riewerts Memorial Home, Inc.
187 South Washington Avenue
Bergenfield, NJ 07621-2987
(201) 384-0700
