Michelle M. Burns
Dumont - Burns, Michelle M., 36 of Dumont, NJ, passed away on Tuesday, June 16, 2020. Michelle is survived by her three children. Giuliana, age 5, Tianna, age 18 months, and Brianna, age 8 months. Parents John C. and MaryEllen Boccellari; her siblings John C. Boccellari, his wife Sharon, their 2 children, Isabella and Lilliana, and Nicole Boccellari and Alex and their 3 children, Alexander, Sophia and Angelina. Michelle was also a Godmother to Ulysses & Alexander and a Goddaughter to Christine & Michael. Michelle is predeceased by her sister, MaryEllen.
Michelle worked at Hans Maxems, right out of high school, as a hairdresser. Michelle was a great beautician as she built great relationships with all her clients and co-workers, they adored her, she always made them laugh and was always there to listen. Michelle was a great mother to her 3 beautiful daughters as they loved to dance and take silly pictures. Michelle loved to be close to family and friends as she looked forward to all gatherings, especially having all the cousins play together. Michelle had a great sense of humor as she was always known as "the life of the party," she really knew how to have a great time and bring smiles to all faces around her. Her heart was huge as she wanted to fix it all, be the first to give advice, and would always be the first to give a helping hand before giving it to herself.
Michelle was loved by all around, she was the favorite friend, she was the favorite cousin, she was the favorite niece, everyone just loved her sense of humor and strong personality on what she believed in. We will all miss you Michelle, we all love you, and please rest in peace. Please share fond memories and condolences at Becker-Funeralhome.com
Dumont - Burns, Michelle M., 36 of Dumont, NJ, passed away on Tuesday, June 16, 2020. Michelle is survived by her three children. Giuliana, age 5, Tianna, age 18 months, and Brianna, age 8 months. Parents John C. and MaryEllen Boccellari; her siblings John C. Boccellari, his wife Sharon, their 2 children, Isabella and Lilliana, and Nicole Boccellari and Alex and their 3 children, Alexander, Sophia and Angelina. Michelle was also a Godmother to Ulysses & Alexander and a Goddaughter to Christine & Michael. Michelle is predeceased by her sister, MaryEllen.
Michelle worked at Hans Maxems, right out of high school, as a hairdresser. Michelle was a great beautician as she built great relationships with all her clients and co-workers, they adored her, she always made them laugh and was always there to listen. Michelle was a great mother to her 3 beautiful daughters as they loved to dance and take silly pictures. Michelle loved to be close to family and friends as she looked forward to all gatherings, especially having all the cousins play together. Michelle had a great sense of humor as she was always known as "the life of the party," she really knew how to have a great time and bring smiles to all faces around her. Her heart was huge as she wanted to fix it all, be the first to give advice, and would always be the first to give a helping hand before giving it to herself.
Michelle was loved by all around, she was the favorite friend, she was the favorite cousin, she was the favorite niece, everyone just loved her sense of humor and strong personality on what she believed in. We will all miss you Michelle, we all love you, and please rest in peace. Please share fond memories and condolences at Becker-Funeralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 19 to Jun. 20, 2020.