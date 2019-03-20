|
Michelle Seymour
Rochelle Park - Seymour, Michelle (nee Pin), 60, of Rochelle Park and formerly of Park Ridge, passed away Saturday, March 16, 2019. She was a community leader who guided and inspired thousands to become their best selves. She was a devout Catholic and an active member of Sacred Heart R.C. Church and the Cursillo Movement.
She was the cherished wife of Anthony Seymour, loving mother to Matthew (Lisa), Colin, Caitlin, Brendan, and Brian. She was also the treasured Nana of Mackenzie and dear sister of Chris Pin (Leslie).
Michelle will be remembered not only for her extraordinary wit and sense of humor, but also for her perseverance, courage, and grace. She worked tirelessly to make life better for every person she encountered.
Family will receive friends on Friday March 22, 2019 from 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm & 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home 113 South Farview Avenue, Paramus, NJ. Funeral Mass will be held at 11:30 am on Saturday March 23, 2019 at Sacred Heart R.C. Church, Rochelle Park, NJ.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions in Michelle's name be made to the Cape May Marianist Family Retreat Center.
To leave an online condolence or for further information visit www.vanderplaat.com