Michelle Thies-Cochran
1970 - 2020
Highland Mills - Michelle Thies-Cochran, age 49, of Highland Mills, entered into rest Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Kaplan Family Hospice Residence of Newburgh, NY. Michelle was born August 23, 1970 in Hackensack, NJ. She is the daughter of Philip and Joyce (DeFeo) Cochran. She married Chuck Thies.

She was employed in Monroe, NY as a Medical Billing Agent.

She is survived by her husband: Chuck Thies; her mother Joyce (DeFeo) Cochran; Children, Brieona Cochran-Berges and Shayne Thies; Sister and brother-in-law, Susie & Jeff Bradbury and Brother, Chuck Cochran.

Services will be private at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorial donations be made in Michelle's name to Ovarian.org and Donate3.cancer.org

Arrangements under the care of Donovan Funeral Home, Inc. To leave a condolence online please visit www.donovanfunerals.com.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 16 to Jun. 21, 2020.
