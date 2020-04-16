Services
Miguel Angel Caez Sr.

Miguel Angel Caez Sr. Obituary
Miguel Angel Caez, Sr.

Hackensack -

Miguel Angel Caez, Sr., of Hackensack, passed away peacefully at Holy Name Hospital on Good Friday, April 10, 2020 at the age of 97 years old. He was born March 23, 1923, in Caguas Puerto Rico.

Miguel left Puerto Rico and came to Hackensack in 1948 to pursue his carpentry career. He was a skilled carpenter who built homes, cabinets and many other things. He eventually became a carpenter for the Hackensack Board of Education, where he retired. He was able to share his incredible talent and workmanship with so many people throughout his years.

He was the beloved husband of the late Felicita Caez who passed away in December 2016. These two soul mates are now reunited with one another. Miguel was preceded in death by his son Michael A. Caez Jr. He is survived by his son Wilfred Caez, and his wife Mary Ann. Miguel is the cherished grandfather of, Jennifer Hanzlik, Jessalyn Oriani, Natalie Caez, and Elizabeth Miller and great grandfather of, Anna, Quentin, Brenna, Lila, Mia, Charlie, Layla, Jameson, and Ethan. He was deeply loved by all, and we are extremely saddened by his passing.

Miguel will be laid to rest on April 17, 2020, in Maple Grove Park Cemetery in Hackensack. Funeral arrangements by G. Thomas Gentile Funeral Service, 397 Union Street, Hackensack, NJ. To send condolences, or for further information visit www.gentilefuneralservice.com
