Paterson - Miguel Mendez, was born on July 5, 1937, in San Francisco de Macoris, Dominican Republic. He completed his primary and intermediate studies at the El Salvador school in the same city. He received a scholarship to study typing, shorthand and accounting at the Commercial Academy of the renowned professor Don Ramon Polanco. After graduating, for a short time, he was a professor of calligraphy and shorthand at one of the local institutes. After the fall of Trujillo and the rise of Juan Bosh, to the presidency of the Republic, he served as an officer with the National Police. On September 23, 1972, Miguel immigrated to Paterson, New Jersey. In 1980, concerned about the communal affairs of Dominican immigrants living in Paterson, he decided to organize a group and founded Casa Dominicana de Paterson on June 14, 1981. Miguel was the 1st president, of Casa Dominicana in Paterson. He is survived by his sons Osvaldo Mendez, Carlos Mendez, Nelson Mendez, wife Sobeida Diaz Mendez and his first wife Carmen Mendez. The Viewing service will be held on Friday, September 18th, 5pm-9pm at Martinez Memorial, 747 Market Street. Paterson, NJ. The Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, September 19th, 9:30am at Martinez Memorial, 747 Market Street, Paterson, NJ. His final resting place will be at Holy Sepulcher Cemetery and Mausoleum in Totowa, NJ.









