|
|
Milagros Jafri
Englewood Cliffs - Milagros Jafri, 74, of Englewood Cliffs, NJ, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, February 14, 2019, from complications of atypical Parkinsonism. Born in Dingras, Ilocos Norte, Philippines, Mila graduated at the top of her class at the nursing program at the University of the Philippines. In 1968, she immigrated to the United States and began her career in nursing working at New York Polyclinic Hospital. There she progressed to supervisor of the intensive care unit. She married Dr. Syed A. Jafri in 1974. Together they built a thriving private cardiology practice, where she worked as the medical office manager, and a beautiful family.
She is survived by her beloved husband Dr. Syed A. Jafri. Loving mother of Rafi Jafri & his wife Shanna, Aisha Jafri & her husband Christopher Manz. Cherished grandmother of Ryan Jafri, Jackson Jafri, Sarah Jafri, Abigail Jafri, Kero Manz, and Tarek Manz. Dear sister of Brenda Cohen, Elmer Gilo, Alex Gilo, and Florence Gilo. She is preceded in death by her father Eulalio Claro Gilo, her mother Presentacion Sugui, and her sister, Hazel Gilo.
Friends will be received Tuesday 10AM-12PM at the Hunt-Stellato Funeral Home, 1601 Palisade Ave, Fort Lee. Funeral service 12PM at the funeral home followed by interment at Brookside Cemetery, Englewood. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to UNICEF, 125 Maiden Lane, New York, NY 10038 or online at UNICEF.org. Send condolences to stellatofuneralhomes.com.