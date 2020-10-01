1/
Mildred A. Gaddy
Mildred A. Gaddy

Leesville, SC - Funeral services for Mildred A. Gaddy, 93, will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, Lexington Chapel.

Mrs. Gaddy was born August 31, 1927 in Newark, NJ and passed away on Tuesday, September 29, 2020. She was a daughter of the late William and Gertrude Siemsen Amlung.

Mrs. Gaddy was with the Coast Guard Auxiliary for 25 years.

She is survived by her sister, Joyce A. Verzi; brother, Cliff L. Amlung; son, David W. Sterling, Jr.; daughters, Sharon S. Barwick, Susan S. Mackay and Sandra S. Owen along with a number of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

www.caughmanlexington.com




Published in The Record/Herald News from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

