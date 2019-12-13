|
|
Mildred A. Marchese Nicastro
Lodi - Mildred A. Marchese Nicastro (born 11/24/1933) passed away on December 13, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Michael "Zip" Nicastro (1974). Devoted mother of Debra Nicastro Grant and the late Michael, Jr. (1986). Loving daughter of the late Mary and Patrick Marchese, and daughter-in-law of the late Angelo Nicastro. Mildred was a graduate of Lodi High School and a parishioner of St. Joseph R.C. Church in Lodi. Before retiring in January of 1996 she was the Supervisor of Registration for the Bergen County Department of Parks for 26 years. Visitation Sunday 2:00-6:00 PM with a 3:00 PM Chapel Service at Santangelo Funeral Home, 300 Main St., Lodi. Private funeral service on Monday.