Mildred Ann King
Machipongo, VA - Mildred Ann King (nee Santiago), 84, of Vaucluse Shores, Machipongo, VA, formerly of Little Ferry, NJ, passed away on February 11, 2020. Predeceased by her parents Frank and Ann Santiago. Beloved mother of Keith King of Shohola, PA. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, 11:00 AM at Santangelo Funeral Home, 300 Main St., Lodi for an 11:30 AM Chapel Service. Interment St. Mary's Cemetery, Saddle Brook. Visitation Tuesday 2-4 & 7-9 PM. Directions/condolences www.santangelofuneralhome.com