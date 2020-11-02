Mildred C. Goodlett (Graham)
Clifton - Mildred C. Goodlett (Graham), "Ms. Mildred" age 78, of Clifton, departed this life on October 25, 2020. She leaves precious memories to her son John Henry Goodlett Jr., daughters; Anita Marie Veal, and Barbara Denise Goodlett, 3 sisters; Rebecca Swann, Ruby Stanback, and Shelby Graham, 5 grandchildren; Latoya, Mikey, Ashley, Justin, and Alexis, 3 grand nieces and nephews; Isaiah, Amani, and Nigel, and 4 great grandchildren. She also leaves behind 1 niece/ daughter; Sonjia R. Swann, 1 nephew/ son; Adrian Alexander Swann, and 1 son in law; Michael E. Veal.
Graveside Service Thursday November 5th 1PM at the East Ridgelawn Cemetery, 255 Main Ave, Clifton, NJ braggfuneralhome.com