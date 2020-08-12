Mildred C. Morga



Rochelle Park - Morga, Mildred C. 94 of Rochelle Park died August 12th.



Loving mother of daughters Diane Heyn, Jackie and her husband Jack Meyer, and son Stephen Morga. Devoted grandmother of Jon-Ryan and his wife Jessi, and Kirsten. Caring great-grandmother of baby Jack Charles.



Relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral at Hennessey Heights Funeral Home 232 Kipp Avenue, Hasbrouck Heights, NJ on Thursday August 13th at 10:00am. A service will be held at funeral home at 11:45am. Burial will take place following service at St. Nicholas Cemetery in Lodi, NJ.









