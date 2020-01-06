|
Mildred Chaplitsky Rudolph
Mildred Chaplitsky Rudolph, 102, died on December 29, 2019. Born in Paterson, she had lived her whole life in Passaic until the death of her husband 5 years ago. Then she moved to the Daughters of Miriam Apartments in Clifton. She attended Passaic Schools and had a year's training towards a nursing degree at Newark Beth Israel Hospital. She was a homemaker.
She was active in numerous community activities including Hadassah, Bnai Birth Women and National Counsel of Jewish Women. She and her husband Sidney were honored for their community service by the Jewish Family Service.
Mildred was an avid athlete having achieved a hole in one in golf and a score of 289 in bowling. She rode her bike, roller skated played soft ball and stickball. Together with her husband she traveled the world, visiting Europe, Afric, Asia and South America.
She was predeceased by her husband of nearly 76 years. She is also survived by three children, Michael Rudolph (Pina) of Kinnelon, Ruth Getzoff of Silver Spring, Md. And Paula Minsky (Arthur) of Woodland Park, NJ. She is also survived by 12 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
Donations can be made to the Daughters of Miriam, 135 Hazel St, Clifton, NJ 07011, and Jewish Family Services of Passaic, 110 Main Avenue, Passaic, NJ 07055.
Funeral services were held Thursday, January 2nd. Arrangements by Jewish Memorial Chapel, Clifton.