Mildred Ciccarelli
Windsor - Mildred Ciccarelli died peacefully on November 15th, 2019. Born in Brooklyn, NY September 2, 1923 to Peter and Angela Toronto. She grew up in Lodi, NJ and married Guy Ciccarelli on October 27, 1946.
Mildred graduated from Fairleigh Dickinson. She received a Masters in Education from Montclair State and taught middle school English in South Hackensack, NJ.
Mildred and her husband Guy Ciccarelli also lived in Hasbrouck Heights, NJ, Franklin Lakes, NJ, and retired to St. Petersburg, FL. They moved to Windsor, VT in 2013.
Mildred is survived by her daughter Gaynell Ciccarelli of Windsor, VT, her grandson Justin, her great grandchildren Guy and Isebella and their mother Jaime and her granddaughter Alyssa. She is also survived by her sister Grace Beigel, her sister and brother-in-law Patricia and Rudy Aldighieri, sisters-in-law Caroleann Toronto and Rose Marie Buffalo.
Mildred was predeceased by her parents, her husband Guy, her brother Peter Toronto and sister Rose Ciccarelli, brothers-in-law Vince Ciccarelli, Victor Biegel, Raymond Ciccarelli and his wife Rosalie, Frank Ciccarelli and his wife Joan.
Calling hours will be held Tuesday, November 19, from 3:30 to 6:30PM at the Knight Funeral Home in Windsor, VT. Funeral service will be held Wednesday morning, November 20, at 10:00AM at the Knight Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the St. Francis Cemetery in Windsor, VT.
Condolences may be made to her family at an online guest book at www.knightfuneralhomes.com