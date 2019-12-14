|
Mildred Corino
Corino, Mildred (nee Verola), 96, a lifelong resident of Lyndhurst, New Jersey, passed away at home on Friday, December 13, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Peter Corino. Loving mother of Paul Corino, the late Peter and MaryAnn. Cherished grandmother of Steven, Matthew, Jonathan, Kyle, and the late Jason. Mildred was a parishioner of Sacred Heart Church and a member of AARP Chapter 4319. She was a secretary for BK Auto Supply in Garfield. Funeral Tuesday at 10 AM from the Ippolito-Stellato Funeral Home, 425 Ridge Road, Lyndhurst. Funeral Mass 11 AM Sacred Heart R.C. Church. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery (Lyndhurst). Friends will be received Monday 6-9 PM. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105-9959 or EWTN, 5817 Old Leeds Road, Irondale, AL 35210. Send condolences to stellatofuneralhomes.com